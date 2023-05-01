Michigan adds 58 species to endangered & threatened plants and animals list, removes 36

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources updated its endangered species list, adding 58 species and removing 36.

According to the DNR, the list of endangered and threatened plants and animals now includes 407 species. This was its seventh update in nearly 50 years.

The DNR said that experts from universities, the Michigan Natural Features Inventory and other conservation organizations came together to update the lists.

One of the species removed is the trumpeter swan, according to the DNR. While it has been removed, it is still federally protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

“When people come together to collaborate on conservation, we can recover rare species,” said DNR endangered species specialist Jennifer Kleitch. “For instance, trumpeter swans were just removed from Michigan’s threatened and endangered species list. Their populations have grown as a result of significant conservation efforts by many partners over decades."

Three bat species – little brown, northern long-eared and tri-colored – have been listed as threatened due to significant population declines in the state resulting from white-nose syndrome, according to the state.

They also added rusty-patched bumblebees and American bumblebees to the endangered species list because their populations are seeing large declines.

“Many threatened and endangered species rely on high-quality natural areas that benefit all of us by providing clean water, clean air and places for us to enjoy nature. When species are struggling, it can indicate declines in the functioning of those natural areas, which in turn can impact our quality of life,” Kleitch said.

You can see a full list of the state’s threatened and endangered plantsand animals.