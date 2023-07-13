MI teacher recruitment program offering free college tuition and mentorships

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The state of Michigan is launching a "historic" teacher recruitment and training program called Talent Together.

Forty-eight school districts and their superintendents from across the state have been working on the program for a year.

Naomi Norman, the superintendent for Washtenaw ISD, is one of them.

"While we have a shortage of teachers, we really do not have a shortage of people who really want to go into teaching," said Norman.

Norman told us the school district is one of the many which have been struggling due to the teaching shortage since the pandemic. This program is aimed at changing that.

Talent Together is receiving $66.4 million from the state this fall, which will help close to 1,000 people in Michigan become teachers in the next few years.

The primary use of those funds will cover college tuition for each participant.

Norman said when working with young professionals, she's found money is the No. 1 reason they are not pursuing education.

"I actually have a daughter who is very interested in education and the college degree costs are over $100,000 for her," said Norman. "Then the starting salary for a teacher is around $40,000."

Other funds from Talent Together will go toward providing mentorship for students.

Jack Elsey is the CEO of Michigan Educator Workforce Initiative, a nonprofit helping lead Talent Together.

Elsey told 7 Action News stipends will be created for existing teachers who mentor upcoming ones.

"We think if we can provide that kind of support and that on ramp, folks will feel more successful in the early part of their career and therefore stay longer," said Elsey.

Elsey said they're specifically looking to train people for jobs in special education, early childhood, elementary education, secondary math and secondary science.

MSU research shows that the pool of prospective Michigan teachers becomes less diverse throughout the education process.

Norman said her overall hope for Talent Together is that through financial aid and mentorship, that will change.

"I’m hoping we see more people who have had a passion for education but have put it off, or stayed away from it, because they couldn’t find a pathway to do it," said Norman.

Participants have already been chosen for Talent Together 2023. Applications will reopen for 2024 this winter and you can enroll online to get updates.