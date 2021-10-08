MI Supreme Court to review conviction for man charged with murdering teen on his porch

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Supreme Court is expected to review the conviction of Theodore Wafer, the man convicted of killing 19-year-old Renisha McBride in 2013.

One side calls what happened murder, while the other says the conviction is double jeopardy.

It began in 2013 when Wafer shot and killed McBride on his porch after she got into a car accident and came to his home, looking for help.

Wafer, taking the stand in his own defense in 2014, said he could feel the floor vibrating and windows rattling.

He said someone was banging on his house, and he thought they were about to come in. He said he couldn't find his phone to call 911.

"I had to investigate, I wasn't going to cower in my house and be a victim," he said during the trial. "I opened the door, then as soon as I did, a person came out, I raised the gun and I shot."

Wafer was convicted of second-degree murder, manslaughter and felony firearm. It's those two convictions, for the death of someone, that Wafer and his attorney say amount to double jeopardy.

"The conviction stick. Let him do his time," Monica McBride, Renisha's mother, said.

"He had choices. But he chose to shoot her," her father, Walter Simmons, added.

Now, it's up to the Michigan Supreme Court to make the decision.

Lawyers want the manslaughter conviction tossed, saying he should be re-sentenced with a different set of guidelines if it is dropped. Something prosecutors have said it should stand because it's distinctively different.

It could be months before a ruling is issued from the court.

