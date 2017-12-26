Metro Detroit woman throws community Christmas party for family, neighbors

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) - A Madison Heights woman rallied family and neighbors to throw a community Christmas party complete with dinner and gifts.

It started with Donna Mitchell’s Christmas Land, a home holiday light display built bigger than ever at a Madison Heights home.

She harnessed its popularity for good, turning her rights into a fundraiser for a community Christmas party she wanted to throw with one simple wish

"No one should ever be alone on Christmas," Mitchell said.

She ended up inviting over 50 people, including Nicole Irons and her kids.

"I’m on disability and my kids have special needs and due to our financial situation, I was worried about Christmas," says Irons.

Lots of food and gifts were donated by community groups and neighbors. A local priest, Father Binoy Alexander of St Ephraim, donated his church hall.

Mitchell's family cooked and served the holiday feast and, once again, she went the extra mile for a room full of people she had only recently met.

"My van had broke down, she was gonna come and get us; she really went out of her way to be an amazing person and it’s just really nice," said Irons, emotionally.

All this Christmas joy was actually inspired by loss.

"We lost our mother on New Year’s Day," Mitchell said.

"It started off as, what can I do to keep myself busy and I’ve had no problems keeping myself busy! It’s just amazing! It’s really amazing."

What does she think her mom would think of all this?

"She’s smiling ear from ear, and I’m pretty sure she’s saying eat some ham for me," Donna said smiling.

It’s a Christmas that many in Madison Heights will never forget.