Metro Detroit church gives away six pre-owned cars for Christmas
4:09 PM, Dec 24, 2017
12:56 PM, Dec 26, 2017
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) - Triumph Church gave away six pre-owned cars on Sunday to "spread goodwill and Christmas cheer."
Through a partnership with the We Are One Community Unity, Inc. organization, Triumph will give away four pre-owned cars to one person from the following categories: a deserving family, a single mother, a father and a college student.
Eligible applicants pre-registered for the giveaways, and were announced after services on Christmas Eve in Southfield.