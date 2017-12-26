Metro Detroit church gives away six pre-owned cars for Christmas

4:09 PM, Dec 24, 2017
12:56 PM, Dec 26, 2017

Church gives away cars to six deserving people

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) - Triumph Church gave away six pre-owned cars on Sunday to "spread goodwill and Christmas cheer."

Through a partnership with the We Are One Community Unity, Inc. organization, Triumph will give away four pre-owned cars to one person from the following categories: a deserving family, a single mother, a father and a college student. 

Eligible applicants pre-registered for the giveaways, and were announced after services on Christmas Eve in Southfield.

