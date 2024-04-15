Meridian Township to hold Spring Recycling Day

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP — It’s time for residents in Meridian Township to do some spring cleaning with the help of the annual Spring Recycling Day.

It’s a way for greater Lansing residents to get rid of household items that aren’t usually accepted through other recycling services.

It’s happening on Saturday, April 27th from 9 AM to 1 PM at Chippewa Middle School.

Best part, you don’t even need to go far from your car!

It’s set up as a drive-through drop-off with volunteers on-site to help move items.

Accepted items to recycle include:

Metals: washers, dryers, stoves, water heaters, lawn mowers, snow blowers, bikes, and bike parts. A $10 fee will apply if an item contains Freon. Air conditioners, small fridges and freezers, and dehumidifiers are accepted at a $10 suggested donation unless the donor is a Consumers Energy customer. Consumers Energy customers who bring a copy of their utility bill may be eligible for a rebate.

Document Shredding: staples, paper clips, and small binder clips are accepted. Documents will be held in confidential locked storage until shredded.

Egg cartons (Paper and Styrofoam). Limited to dozen-sized cartons only.

Paint: Latex only. Fees are applied for paint recycling at the following rates: $1/quart can, $3/gallon can, and $15/bucket. Keep paint in the original can and do not mix colors. Paint can be liquid or dry.

Non-accepted items:



Gasoline, oil, or light bulbs in appliances.

Oil-based paints and stains.

X-rays, 3-ring binders, large binder clips, VHS tapes, or CDs.

