Meridian Township to hold Spring Recycling Day

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP — It’s time for residents in Meridian Township to do some spring cleaning with the help of the annual Spring Recycling Day.
It’s a way for greater Lansing residents to get rid of household items that aren’t usually accepted through other recycling services.
It’s happening on Saturday, April 27th from 9 AM to 1 PM at Chippewa Middle School.
Best part, you don’t even need to go far from your car!
It’s set up as a drive-through drop-off with volunteers on-site to help move items.
Accepted items to recycle include:
- Metals: washers, dryers, stoves, water heaters, lawn mowers, snow blowers, bikes, and bike parts. A $10 fee will apply if an item contains Freon. Air conditioners, small fridges and freezers, and dehumidifiers are accepted at a $10 suggested donation unless the donor is a Consumers Energy customer. Consumers Energy customers who bring a copy of their utility bill may be eligible for a rebate.
- Document Shredding: staples, paper clips, and small binder clips are accepted. Documents will be held in confidential locked storage until shredded.
- Egg cartons (Paper and Styrofoam). Limited to dozen-sized cartons only.
- Paint: Latex only. Fees are applied for paint recycling at the following rates: $1/quart can, $3/gallon can, and $15/bucket. Keep paint in the original can and do not mix colors. Paint can be liquid or dry.
Non-accepted items:
- Gasoline, oil, or light bulbs in appliances.
- Oil-based paints and stains.
- X-rays, 3-ring binders, large binder clips, VHS tapes, or CDs.
