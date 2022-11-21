LANSING, MI — Closed Thanksgiving
A family-owned Midwestern company, Menards recognizes Thanksgiving as a
special holiday to be celebrated with family and friends. We will once again
continue our long-standing tradition of staying closed on Thanksgiving Day.
11% Off Event Ending
Announcing that the popular, long running 11% off event will end in-store at
Menards at closing on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. When planning small or
larger projects, shoppers should be aware that this will be the last 11% off event
of the year.
One More Day Online: Shoppers may still take advantage of the 11% off event
on Menards.com until the end of day on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. This is one
last chance to reap the 11% off benefits by shopping online.
From our family to yours,
Have a Happy Thanksgiving!
#ThanksgivingIsForFamily