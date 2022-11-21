Watch Now
Menards recognizes Thanksgiving as a special holiday

Post sponsored by Menards
Menards/2022
Posted at 2:24 PM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 14:24:14-05

LANSING, MI — Closed Thanksgiving

A family-owned Midwestern company, Menards recognizes Thanksgiving as a

special holiday to be celebrated with family and friends. We will once again

continue our long-standing tradition of staying closed on Thanksgiving Day.

11% Off Event Ending

Announcing that the popular, long running 11% off event will end in-store at

Menards at closing on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. When planning small or

larger projects, shoppers should be aware that this will be the last 11% off event

of the year.

One More Day Online: Shoppers may still take advantage of the 11% off event

on Menards.com until the end of day on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. This is one

last chance to reap the 11% off benefits by shopping online.

From our family to yours,

Have a Happy Thanksgiving!

#ThanksgivingIsForFamily

