Menards Home Improvement Topic - "Pollen in the air? Allergy proof your home"

More than 50 million Americans suffer from allergies. Indoor air is 5 times more polluted than air outdoors. Here are some ways for you to take actions to control the air inside your home.

Clean the air

• Proper ventilation and non-leaking ductwork will prevent allergens from getting into your living space.

• Use a HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filter in the air conditioning system.

• Keep the humidity levels in your home at about 50 percent as mold like moisture, dust and pollen are easily stirred up in dry air.

• Keep your windows closed when pollen counts are highest: early morning, midday and in windy conditions.

Remove Clutter

• The less clutter you have in your home the fewer places there are for allergens to hang out, and the easier it will be to thoroughly clean each week.

• Focus on bedrooms as you and allergens tend to spend more time there.

• Get rid of old rags, newspapers and limit knickknacks to prevent dust from collecting and to allow for easy dusting.

Clean the Bathroom

• Mold is a common allergen that you can prevent by frequently cleaning walls, pipes and fixtures with a nontoxic cleaner.

• Inspect pipes for leaks and fix promptly.

• Check that your ventilation fans are routed to the outside and run for 30 minutes after a shower or bath.

Reduce Dust Generators

• If allergies are extreme consider removing curtains, high-pile carpet and all upholstered furniture: all cozy accommodations for allergens.

• Damp mop regularly, clean walls and other surfaces regularly.

Landscape Smart

• Choose trees, shrubs and plants that produce a low amount of airborne pollen.

• Consider planting more hostas, astilbe, impatiens, columbine or violas in your flower gardens.

