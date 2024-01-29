MDARD Announces Grants to Help Animal Shelters

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has announced where the 2024 Animal Welfare Fund Grants are going!

And two of them are in our neighborhoods.

Thanks to Michiganders who checked the “animal welfare fund” on their tax returns. MDARD will give 150 thousand dollars to 22 shelters in the state.

That includes Saved by Zade and Greater Hillsdale Humane Society.

Thes funds will help with spay and neuter programs, animal care education, staff training and more.

Saved by Zade will be getting $10,000, and Greater Hillsdale Humane Society will get $5,000.

“Over the past few years, MDARD has seen a steady increase in not only the number of shelters applying for Animal Welfare Fund grants but also in the amount of funds being requested,” said State Veterinarian Nora Wineland, DVM, MS, DACVPM. “The grants make a significant, positive impact on Michigan’s animals and the people who care for them. As Michiganders prepare their state tax returns, please check the box for the fund to continue generously supporting animals awaiting their fur-ever home.”