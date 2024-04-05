Man hospitalized following late night fire

POTTERVILLE — A man has been hospitalized following a late-night fire in Potterville.

The Benton Township Fire Department told us it happened around 11:30 pm Thursday, April 4th.

Crews were called to the 500 block of Colony Ct.

Officials tell us that once on scene they could see fire from the back of the house.

They also found a man who was hurt.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening burns and smoke inhalation.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly.

The cause is still under investigation.