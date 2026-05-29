Man airlifted to Toledo hospital after moped and car crash in Hillsdale County Thursday night

A 38-year-old man was airlifted to a Toledo hospital after a moped and car crash in Hillsdale County Thursday night.

The crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. near the intersection of W. Camden Road and Bishop Road in Camden Township.

According to the Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office, the man, from Angola, Indiana, was traveling eastbound on Camden Road on a moped when he crossed the centerline and struck a westbound car.

First responders performed life-saving measures on the man before he was airlifted by Mercy Health Life Flight to St. Vincent Hospital in Toledo, Ohio.

The crash remains under investigation by the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.