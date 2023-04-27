Make-A-Wish Michigan hopes to grant 475 wishes this year

(WXYZ) — More than 800 Michigan children with critical illnesses are waiting for a life-changing wish that will bring them some joy.

Make-A-Wish Michigan is hoping to raise enough money at the upcoming “Walk for Wishes” campaign on May 6 to grant these wishes as soon as possible. One of those kids waiting for a wish is a six-year-old girl from Lapeer County.

Maylee Stump is the oldest of three girls. She and her family live on a farm in Hadley Township just west of Metamora. As her siblings jumped on the trampoline during our visit, Maylee sat on the trampoline by them enjoying being bounced around.

“She doesn't use her hands, and she has difficulties walking and getting around," her mother Mallorie Stump explained. "So she requires us for everything. Feeding, bathing, dressing, everything."

Maylee has a rare, incurable neurological disorder called Rett Syndrome. Her Mom said there were no signs of any problems during Maylee's infancy. But just before she turned two, Maylee stopped saying some of the words she'd learned.

Maylee was later diagnosed in January 2019.

Maylee started having seizures in December or 2022. That’s when the family started working with Make-a-Wish Michigan to bring some joy to Maylee’s life. Her wish is for a souped-up golf cart inspired by the John Deere Gator Utility Vehicles so she can safely ride around on the family farm.

“Paint me the picture of the perfect golf cart for her,” I asked.

“Purple," Mallorie said, "She'd probably want her name on it...horse decals, all that good stuff on, and probably more accessible, too.”

Some accessibility changes include a five-point harness for safety, a raised chassis, and bigger tires.

"Then it doesn't matter if it's muddy. If we got to go through the woods, it'll handle it," Mallorie said.

The family has no idea when the wish could be granted.

“It would just give her a lot more freedom [to] be outside more because outside is literally where she's the happiest,” Maylee's mom said.

Over the last few years, Make-A-Wish Michigan says they have granted 11,000 wishes to Michigan children.

“This year we’re hoping to grant the most we’ve ever done in our chapter ever," Diana Christensen the communications manager at Make-A-Wish said. “We’re hoping to reach 475 wishes.”

But, that's entirely dependent on the organization’s donors including those who participate in the Walk For Wishes. The stump family will be among hundreds of walkers participating this year at the Detroit Zoo.

We can kind of join and celebrate them having just the ability to get a wish and, you know, have a little bit of happiness restored back into their lives for sure," Mallorie said.

Mallorie says Maylee’s strength gives the family strength. She says she can’t wait to see Maylee's wish be granted.

If you’d like to help, you can register for the Walk For Wishes at the Detroit Zoo. It will be Saturday, May 6. You can also donate online.

