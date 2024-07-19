Major Microsoft outage grounds flights, impacts communications around US

A global Microsoft outage have impacted communications Friday morning, including broadcast companies like FOX 17 and its parent company E.W. Scripps.

According to Microsoft, an update put into place overnight caused a breakdown in servers that drive the Microsoft 365 suite of applications. When those processes crashed, they also brought down many devices dependent on those applications.

The underlying cause of the issue has been fixed and several Microsoft 365 apps and services have been restored to full functionality. Residual impact is still affecting some Microsoft 365 apps and services, and Microsoft 365 engineering are continuing to conduct additional mitigation actions to provide relief. We're continuing to observe an increase in functionality and availability for the remaining impacted scenarios and we're monitoring this closely to ensure we're progressing towards full recovery. Microsoft is continuing to treat this event with the highest possible priority.



—Microsoft

Flights impacted

The FAA says flights on United, Allegiant, Delta and American Airlines are impacted, grounding many.

As of Friday morning, two Delta flights at Gerald R. Ford International Airport have been canceled. A FOX 17 reporter spoke to passengers impacted who were told Delta was grounding every other flight to catch up with the affects of the global outage. Two other American Airlines flights were delayed, but it is unknown if that is in connection to the grounding at this time.

CHECK FLIGHTS LIVE: Gerald R Ford International Airport

According to the Associated Press, the tech giant said they are "gradually fixing an issue affecting access to Microsoft 365 apps and services."

Their article lists Amazon, Visa, and ADT Security

CHECK COMPANY OUTAGES: DownDetector

It's unclear how long the flight grounding will last. The FAA seems poised to make an update later this morning.

Our internal telemetry and customer signals indicate that the following services are recovered:

- Microsoft Defender

- Microsoft Defender for Endpoint

- Microsoft Defender Experts

- Microsoft Intune

- Microsoft OneNote

- OneDrive for Business

- SharePoint Online

- Windows 365

- Viva Engage

- Microsoft Purview



—Microsoft

FOX 17 has reached out to emergency services, hospitals, and more to confirm any impact. Here's what we know:

Emergency Services

Kent, Kalamazoo, Muskegon, Allegan, Ionia, and Ottawa Counties say they are operational.

Barry County Central Dispatch told us they are operating on backup phone systems that do not operate on the impacted Microsoft systems to ensure people can still call 911 and emergency services can still be dispatched as needed.

We have not heard back from Van Buren.

Grand Rapids Police are not impacted. We are reaching out to other agencies.

Hospitals

Corewell Health has been impacted, but is operational.

Many of our computers and systems are affected by the current global technology issue. Our teams are assessing the situation and working together to care for our patients. Our hospitals and emergency rooms are open. Some procedures and appointments might be delayed. Please visit CorewellHealth.org for the latest updates.

—Corewell Health

We have reached out to Trinity, and Ascension and will update you with their response.

Public Transportation

The Rapid tells FOX 17 buses are running, but navigation systems are down. Drivers cannot use traffic data to plan their route, so riders are warned to expect delays. Funds on Rapid cards may not be picked up on the readers. For now drivers are letting people who have a card onto buses without scanning. The Rapid's website is not allowing riders to add money to their cards.

Other impacts

Banks and grocery stores are said to be impacted, however, we have not been able to confirm what, if any, issues could be seen here in West Michigan.

Microsoft is posting hourly updates via social media.

We're investigating an issue impacting users ability to access various Microsoft 365 apps and services. More info posted in the admin center under MO821132 and on https://t.co/W5Y8dAkjMk — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) July 18, 2024

You can track their status live here.