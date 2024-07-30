Lt. Governor Gilchrist announces projects to enhance National Park accessibility

Michigan is enhancing park accessibility with three new projects.

These projects will be funded by the National Park Service Mobility Grant.

Officials see this as a way to set the standard for National parks nationwide.

Michigan is on a mission to make our parks more accessible for everyone. I'm your neighborhood reporter Ava Zanglin at the Capitol where three new projects were announced, aimed at boosting sustainability and accessibility in our parks.

The National Park Service Mobility Grant provided the funding that is set to transform our parks, giving partners the ability to make parks more inclusive across the state.

"This work is really and truly a component of collaboration and leaning in with a collected effort to really bring new mobility offerings and solutions," said Justine Johnson.

The recipients are blending technology and the outdoors, all designed with the goal of creating park environments that everyone can enjoy.

"We're gonna have every opportunity to see how technology can adapt to the future of how visitors visit parks," said Scott Tucker.

The grant will fund new charging stations for electric vehicles at state parks, track chairs that allow wheelchair users off-roading experience, and an autonomous bus that will navigate Sleeping Bear Dunes National Park.

"If families can have that relationship with these kinds of spaces and resources in the state of Michigan, it will deepen their commitment and connection to the present and the future of our state," said Lt. Governor Gilchrist.

"The opportunity we have today, with the partnership, with the state of Michigan is creating a window of what other parks across the country can experience in years to come," said Tucker.

In Lansing, I'm Ava Zanglin, Fox 47.