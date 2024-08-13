Love the City volunteers spread love throughout Lansing

Love the City Week is an event focused on community service and improvement.

The initiative, led by Devinn Lovett, includes around 100 service projects over six days.

Volunteers offer an hour of their time to give back to their communities.



Love the City Week is in full swing this week in Lansing! I'm your neighborhood reporter Ava Zanglin at the event where neighbors are spending their lunch break volunteering and improving our city.

“Has anyone ever pulled up to you and said, ‘You’re awesome, here’s a free bag of snacks’. It’s the best thing in the world right?” said Devinn Lovett.

Devinn Lovett and his team have rallied to do just that and more as part of their Love the City Week

“Love the City Week is a wide paintbrush of love. We do about a hundred service projects in a six day span and we gather, rally, and we go out and love the city one life at a time,” said Lovett.

The team enlists the help of volunteers and companies in the area that devote their time to servicing their neighborhoods.

“We live here. So these are our families, our friends, these are the schools our kids are going to, these are the businesses that we go and support. So all these people we build relationships with and it’s just empowering when everyone comes together and stands up for a bigger purpose,” said volunteer Megan Simmons.

On Tuesday, volunteers were sent out for multiple different projects including, free snack bags, ice cream, a “freetail” store, and had groups showing appreciation to first responders and barbers in the area.

“We want to be the type of love that we needed when we were younger,” said Lovett.

Lovett is a Lansing native himself and said it is a privilege to serve the community he grew up in and hopes to continue reaching and impacting a further audience

“I remember growing up in some of the neighborhoods about a mile from here, and to watch an organization like Love the City show up and say ‘man you matter right exactly where you are’ man, that message changed my life,” said Lovett.

Love the City week lasts until August 17th, and will host a party on Sunday offering food, haircuts, raffles, and other free and fun activities.

“And then ultimately, we are trying to get close to people, because we believe people are the city’s greatest resource,” said Lovett.

In Lansing, I’m Ava Zanglin, Fox 47.