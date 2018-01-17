Yes,That Was A Meteor

The National Weather Service says the bright light and what sounded like thunder in the sky across the Detroit metropolitan area may have been a meteor.

Meteorologist Jordan Dale says the weather service hasn't been able to confirm that it was a meteor despite reports and videos received by the agency late Tuesday. But he says "it was not thunder or lightning or weather-related." Some residents reported their homes shaking.

The weather service says by about 9 p.m. it had received dozens of reports. Dale says the weather service is trying to determine what caused the light and noise, calling it "a rare occurrence."

The US Geological Survey confirms the blast caused a 2.0 Quake.

VIDEO CREDIT (in order of appearance): JARRED (Caught the meteor on my security camera facing just north of Newport), Brent Kyriakou, Ashley Pichea, and Tim (video from Clarkson, MI).