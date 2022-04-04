Wyoming police: Body of man missing since December found in Barry County

WYOMING, Mich. — Police say the body of a Wyoming man missing since December has been found.
The Wyoming Police Department says the body of 66-year-old Darriol Stephens was found Sunday in a rural area of Barry County near the intersection of Finkbeiner Road and Ravine Drive.
Stephens’ car was found a short distance away in a field.
Wyoming police say they believe Stephens may have suffered a medical event prior to his death.
At this time, police say there are no signs of foul play or self-harm.
An autopsy has been conducted and the results are pending.