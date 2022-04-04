Watch
Wyoming police: Body of man missing since December found in Barry County

Posted at 2:33 PM, Apr 04, 2022
WYOMING, Mich. — Police say the body of a Wyoming man missing since December has been found.

The Wyoming Police Department says the body of 66-year-old Darriol Stephens was found Sunday in a rural area of Barry County near the intersection of Finkbeiner Road and Ravine Drive.

Stephens’ car was found a short distance away in a field.

Wyoming police say they believe Stephens may have suffered a medical event prior to his death.

At this time, police say there are no signs of foul play or self-harm.

An autopsy has been conducted and the results are pending.

