'Wouldn't be here without Charlie': VP JD Vance remembers Charlie Kirk during speech at Michigan plant

HOWELL, Mich. — Vice President JD Vance spoke at Howell's Hatch Stamping plant on the state of manufacturing in Michigan.

During his speech, Vance remembered his friend Charlie Kirk after he was shot and killed during a speaking event at Utah Valley University last week.

"Charlie Kirk created a movement," VP Vance said. He went on to say that he, "Wouldn't be here without Charlie."

WATCH: VP Vance remembers Charlie Kirk's legacy

Vice President JD Vance remembers Charlie Kirk

Vance recognized members of Turing Point USA in the audience, inviting them for a standing ovation, saying, "We love these kids and we love the organization founded by Charlie Kirk."

Vance praised Kirk for debating American citizens across the country regardless of their political background.

Vance condemned the shooter's actions for not agreeing with Kirk's ideas and said, "We debate ideas, and we are gonna keep on debating them in honor of the great Charlie Kirk as long as I have a microphone."

