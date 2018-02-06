Work on one-way roadways to become two-way roads begins Feb. 6

Louis Glick Highway and Washington Avenue in Jackson will undergo construction Tuesday.

These are one-way roadways in downtown Jackson, Louis Glick Highway and Washington Avenue, they will be converted to allow for two-way traffic.

This switch is expected to begin Tuesday, February 6.

To complete the two-way conversion, permanent signs will be going up along Washington Avenue and Louis Glick Highway, along with permanent pavement markings.

All work is weather dependent.

Drivers can expect to see crews at the intersections of Cooper St. and East Michigan Avenue, and Cooper St. and Washington Avenue. Work will continue down Louis Glick Highway and back to Washington Ave. to uncover and activate the new signals. Police will be on the scene to direct traffic where necessary.