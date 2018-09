EAST LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) - An orange barrel alert for drivers in East Lansing

Work on East Saginaw Highway will start back up Thursday morning.

Crews will be resurfacing the road between Abbot and Hagadorn.

One lane of traffic will be open in both directions but you should expect major back ups if you need to go this way.

MDOt says the work should be done by Saturday.