Wood-fired oven sparks blaze that destroys saloon in downtown Hastings

HASTINGS, Mich. — The State Fire Marshal is now investigating a fire that destroyed a saloon and damaged two businesses in downtown Hastings early Sunday morning.

Officials say the fire engulfed Vinnie’s Woodfired Saloon at 133 E. State St. Two nearby businesses were damaged by the heavy smoke and flame, including Under the Sun next-door to the west and Ortwein International next-door to the east.

Bey Hudson

Investigators say the fire started in a wood-fired oven at some point between midnight and 3 a.m. They say a Hastings Police Departmetn officer noticed smoke and flames coming from the roof and reported them to Barry County Central Dispatch at 3:30 a.m.

The first firefighters arrived at the scene 5 minutes later — at 3:35 a.m.

Investigators say workers left the wood-fired oven on when they left around midnight. The oven was typically left on after the business closed for the night.

Officials say no one was hurt in the fire.

Crews have now torn down the building.

FOX 17

Barry County dispatchers tell FOX 17 the fire broke out at the intersection of East State Street & South Michigan Avenue.

A block of East State Street was shut down between Jefferson and Michigan. South Michigan Avenue between Apple & Court Street was also closed for much of the morning.