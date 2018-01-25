Woman who started it all closes hearing

The first woman to publicly accuse Larry Nassar was the last survivor to read a victim impact statement before he learned his punishment.

She's known as the woman who started it all. Judge Aquilina even called her the bravest woman to enter the courtroom.

Denhollander stated after the sentencing that she was not afraid at all to face Nassar today and is grateful for how far survivors have come from her speaking out.

In 2016, Denhollander became the first person to publicly accuse Nassar of abuse. During her statement, she said it was impossible that organizations like MSU and USA Gymnastics did not know this was happening due to the number of women who have come forward.

She told News Ten that she's grateful that the NCAA is looking further into MSU, but her pursuit of justice does not end today.

"This is an incredibly important step towards justice, but Larry did not operate in isolation. We saw seven days of victim testimony because there was massive, massive institutional failure and that is included in justice, particularly if we are going to do it better the next time," said Denhollander.

Denhollander also said she wants MSU to ask themselves if they believe things were done the right way or the wrong way and if the answer is the wrong way to take responsibility for it.