Woman to stand trial in 2 fatal shootings at leasing office

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (AP) - A 55-year-old Flint-area woman will stand trial in the fatal shootings of two women who worked in the leasing office of the apartment complex where she lived.

The Flint Journal reports that a competency hearing and preliminary examination were held Wednesday for Jacquelyne Tyson.

Tyson is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and using a firearm during a felony.

Lyric Work and Tamara Johnson were shot July 26, 2016 in the Grand Oaks Apartments leasing office in Grand Blanc.

Johnson died at the scene. Work was pregnant and taken off life support at a hospital several days later. Her daughter was delivered seven weeks early by cesarean section.

Authorities have not determined a motive behind the shootings.