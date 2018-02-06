Woman suffers burns to leg after argument; husband arrested

HOLLY, Mich. (AP) - A 55-year-old southeastern Michigan man faces charges after his wife was set on fire following an argument.

Holly Police Chief Michael Story tells The Detroit News Tuesday that the 56-year-old woman suffered second- to third-degree burns mostly on one of her legs. She was being treated at a hospital.

WXYZ-TV reports that police said the woman may have been doused with a flammable substance before being set on fire.

Story says officers were called Monday evening to the couple's home about 50 miles northwest of Detroit. He says the woman's injuries appear to have been sparked by an argument and the couple was "going at it and it really just got out of hand."

Her husband is jailed pending charges.