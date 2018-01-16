Woman safe after icy roads cause her to drive into a river

A woman is safe after icy roads caused her to drive her car into Sycamore Creek Saturday morning.

Lansing Police and Lansing Fire responded to a call around 9 a.m Saturday morning after a woman in her early 30s lost control of her car and drove into a river.

Her vehicle was partially submerged in the river when she was found.

Lansing Fire was able to help rescue the woman from her vehicle.

She sustained no injuries from the incident.

No alcohol or drugs are believed to be involved.