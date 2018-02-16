Woman murdered by man she met on dating app

Investigators in Genessee County say Rene McKelvey met parolee David Reed, on the dating app Plenty of fish.

The pair started a relationship -- and neighbors say he moved into her Grand Blanc township home.

That's where McKelvey's body was found Sunday -- after she didn't show up for work.

Friends say when they showed up to her house and found her dead there was a strong smell of natural gas.

The prosecutor believes Reed wanted to burn down the house with McKelvey in it. He's behind bars charged with attempted arson and open murder.

Reed is due back in court later this month.