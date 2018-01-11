Woman injured at holiday event gets lump of coal from court

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) - The Michigan appeals court says there's nothing negligent about dark streets at an annual holiday event that takes people back to Christmas in the 1800s.

The court upheld a decision to dismiss a lawsuit by a woman who fell on a curb and fractured her knee during Holiday Nights at Greenfield Village in Dearborn. The streets are illuminated by candles and lanterns. Visitors can see artisans blow glass and make other handmade crafts.

Carrie LeTourneau says she fell while approaching Santa Claus in December 2014. She says she missed the curb because of a large crowd and darkness.

But the appeals court said Tuesday that using bright lights "would entirely destroy" the ambience. The court says, "Holiday Nights was quintessentially a nighttime experience."