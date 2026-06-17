Woman hurt in Friday shooting in Lansing has died

LANSING, Mich. — A 19-year-old woman has died after being shot in the head early Friday morning on Lansing’s southwest side.

This is according to the Lansing Police Department.

Officers were called around 3 a.m. on June 5, 2026, to the 2700 block of Moores River Drive from reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the woman shot in the head.

She was taken to the hospital and was in critical condition, and later died.

Police say a person of interest was in custody. It is unclear if they still are.

This case is now being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600, Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867, or send a private message through the Lansing

Police Department's Facebook page.

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