Woman hurt after being hit by SUV, driver flees the scene

LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) - A woman was seriously hurt after being hit by an SUV Thursday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Cedar and Miller Streets in Lansing.

Police say the driver of the SUV hit the woman and fled the scene.

Lansing police say the victim is a 35-year-old Lansing woman, who is currently in serious but stable condition at Sparrow Hospital.

Police say the suspect's vehicle is a white SUV that should have damage to the hood and driver side.

If you have any information regarding hit and run accident, call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.