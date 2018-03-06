Woman finds human tooth in a bag of cashews

A woman made a shocking discovery while eating a bag of cashews.

Nickolette Botsford was riding in the car with her mother when she noticed a solid object in her mouth that had come from a bag of cashews.

When Botsford and her mom turned on a light in the car to look at the object, they noticed it was a human tooth.

Botsford felt ill and they went to the emergency room where pictures were taken and her blood was drawn.

She also found out the that the tooth had dried blood on it and that she could have been exposed to blood or bodily fluids.

Botsford kept her receipt and product codes from the bag.

She then contacted Kraft, the parent company of Planters Peanuts.

They sent someone to pick up the tooth but haven't given her any more information on how the incident could have happened.