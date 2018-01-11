Witnesses react to multiple hit and runs

Lots of unanswered questions Wednesday night as to why a driver smashed into several parked cars and a building in Lansing that afternoon.

FOX 47's Marcus Dash spoke with multiple people who witnessed the incident.

He found out that some locals thought it was gunfire.

Mark Terman was pulling into his parking spot off Oakland Avenue when he thought he heard gunshots, then he says he saw what he thought only happens in movies.

"It was a vehicle smashing other vehicles, turned around to look when a pickup truck chasing a Ford Fusion came through the parking lot at a high rate of speed trying to flee," Terman said.

Paul Walworth's car was hit in the crash. He says he didn't even know it had happened until a co-worker knocked on his office door to alert him.

He said he didn't know what to expect when he walked outside.

"First I saw one car get hit and said 'whoops somebody must have backed into somebody else.' I saw another car, another car, then another car, and Ele's place got hit too. I can't quite fathom what was going on at the time," Walworth said.

According to a witness, the two cars were seen racing through the parking lot, then they drove over a barrier, and smashed right into Ele's Place.

Luckily nobody was inside Ele's.

Kate Powers who works at Ele's Place says things could have been much worse.

Powers says, "Had this occurred three hours later we would have had thirty to forty families here on sight for our programming in the evening, so we are just very grateful that this occurred during the day."

Terman says it all happened so fast that it didn't seem real.

"This one was kind of bizarre, I guess I've never seen a vehicle ram other vehicles like that and keep going, and going and going," Terman said.

An official from Sparrow told me that nobody was hurt.

Officials say about ten cars were damaged in the hit and run rampage.

FOX 47 has made several calls to the Lansing Police Department to try and get more information on what happened.

We have yet to hear back.

We'll let you know as soon as we do.