Wipes clog pipes - local township reminds us don't toss them in toilets

Meridian Township wants to remind residents, and really, everyone...that wipes should not be put down the pipes.

They say: "only three items should be flushed down the drain; #1, #2 and toilet paper. All other material is not made to flush smoothly through the sewer system."

They pointed out that many items will be marked as "flushable" even though they should not be flushed down the toilet.

Wipes can clog residential and sewer systems, causing back ups and expensive clean ups.

“Clogged pumps have a tough time pumping waste to the sanitary sewer system when they are clogged with 'flushable' wipes,” said Derek Perry, Assistant Township Manager and Public Works Director. “Today we pulled two buckets full of 'flushable' wipes out of one pump. 'Flushable' wipes are not made to be flushed and can cause costly sewage backups into people's basements.”

Township manager says if you use a "wet wipe" instead of toilet paper, to dispose of it in the garbage.

Here are a list of items not to flush:

• Baby wipes, disinfectant wipes, moist wipes, etc.

• Diapers (cloth, disposable, "flushable")

• Sanitary napkins, tampons, condoms, or any non- organic material

• Fats, oils, and grease (FOG)

• Dental floss, Q-tips and cotton balls

• “Swiffers” toilet bowl scrub pads

• Napkins (paper or cloth), paper towels, facial tissues

• Seeds, peelings, egg shells, nutshells, and coffee grounds

• Bandages and bandage wrappings

• Clothing, Wash cloths, towels, rags (any cloth item)

• Plastic of any kind

• Medicines/pharmaceuticals (put original containers in a plastic zip-lock bag, throw the bag in the trash or take to a recycling, drop-off, or household hazardous waste collection)

• Harmful chemicals such as solvent-based glue, paint, strippers, wood preservatives, nail polish, antifreeze, engine cleaners/degreasers, gasoline, motor oil, fertilizers, pesticides, and pool/spa chemicals