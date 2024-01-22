Winter weather alerts issued throughout Michigan as snow and ice return to the forecast

WSYM Southern Central Michigan to see Ice Accumulation to Start the Week

Another round of winter precipitation is heading its way into Michigan. With it, additional snow and ice accumulation is expected. The Grand Rapids National Weather Service office has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several counties including Ionia, Clinton, Barry, Eaton, Ingham, and Calhoun.

For Ionia and Clinton counties, the Advisory goes into effect at 1 AM on Tuesday through 4 PM Tuesday. Impacts include, snow accumulation of up to an inch as well as ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. The southern central counties of Michigan are under the Advisory through 4 PM Tuesday. The transfer from snow to freezing rain will occur overnight. On top of the possible inch of snow, these southern counties could see up to two tenths of an inch of ice accumulation. Commuters are urged to drive carefully in slick conditions, especially for the Tuesday morning commute.

For Branch and Hillsdale counties, the Northern Indiana National Weather Service Office also issued a Winter Weather Advisory which will go in effect from 4 PM Monday through 1 PM Tuesday. Ice accumulations in these areas overnight could range from two tenths of an inch to a quarter of an inch.

Mixed precipitation can be extremely hazardous for travelers due to the development of several slick spots on roadways, especially over bridges and overpasses where the roadways are surrounded by colder air allowing freezing to occur faster. Ice accumulation can also impact the weight of tree branches and power lines causing possibilities for power outages.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

