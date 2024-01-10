Winter Storm Watch issued for most of Michigan

WSYM Winter Storm Watch in effect from Friday morning through Saturday afternoon

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for much of the west and central parts of Michigan by the Grand Rapids National Weather Service Office. The watch does not go into effect until Friday morning in anticipation for a system of snow to advance through the state. The watch has been issued through Saturday afternoon.

Impacts could include heavy snow that could be greater than 8 inches and gusty winds reaching up to 50 mph. Travel is expected to be impacted during this time as gusty winds could lead to blowing snow and low visibility.

Following this event is a pool of arctic air that is expected to move into the area making it feel much more like winter. Lake-effect snow is also expected to continue through the weekend on the west side of the state where more accumulating snow could impact travel conditions.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

