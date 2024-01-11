Winter Storm Warning issued for much of Michigan

WSYM Michigan under multiple winter weather alerts

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for much of west and central Michigan by the Grand Rapids National Weather Service office. The warning will go into effect at 10 AM Friday and last through 7 PM Saturday.

Main impacts with this warning include high winds and snow accumulation ranging from 8-14 inches. Hazardous travel is expected due to potential blowing snow reducing visibility. Power outages and downed tree limbs are also expected hazards.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Jackson County, in effect from 10 AM Friday to 7 PM Saturday. Impacts include accumulating snow and gusty winds.

The Gaylord Weather Service Office and Detroit Weather Service Office also issued Winter Storm Watches for much of eastern and northern Michigan. Possible impacts include heavy snow accumulations and high winds hindering travel.

