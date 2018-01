The winning numbers for Friday's Mega Millions drawing are:

70, 59, 30, 28, 39, and 10.

Tonight's 450 million dollar jackpot is the fourth largest in Mega Millions history, tomorrow's 570 million dollar Powerball prize is the fifth biggest.

