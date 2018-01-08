Winning Lucky For Life Ticket Sold in Bloomfield Hills; Ticket Worth $25,000 a Year for Life

For the second time this week, a Michigan Lottery player is waking up to a lifetime of cash after winning $25,000 a year for life playing Lucky For Life.

A ticket bought at the Mobil gas station, located at 40610 Woodward Avenue in Bloomfield Hills, matched the five white balls drawn Thursday night – 11-12-19-28-46 – to win the big prize. This is the 15th time that a Michigan winner has won a lifetime prize in the Lucky For Life game.

On Monday, a ticket bought at the Picnic Basket, located at 49471 Ann Arbor Road West Plymouth, matched the five white balls drawn – 15-18-25-31-35 – to win $25,000 a year for life.

The lucky winners have two choices to collect the big prizes:

· Annual payments for a minimum of 20 years or life, whichever is greater, or

· A one-time lump sum cash payment of $390,000

The winners should contact the Michigan Lottery Public Relations Division at (517) 373-1237 to schedule an appointment to collect the big prizes. The prizes must be claimed at the Lottery’s headquarters in Lansing. Lucky For Life tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date.

For just $2 per play, Lucky For Life gives Lottery players a chance to win prizes ranging from $3 to a lifetime of cash. To win the game’s top prize of $1,000 a day for life, players must match all five winning numbers ranging from 1 to 48, plus one Lucky Ball ranging from 1 to 18. Players who match all five winning numbers, but not the Lucky Ball, will win $25,000 a year for life. Lucky For Life drawings take place every Monday and Thursday at 10:35 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at Lottery retailers across the state.

