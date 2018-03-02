Winners Announced for 11th Annual MSUFCU Student Art Exhibit

Michigan State University Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU) announced the winners of the 11th Annual Student Art Exhibit and honored all who competed at a special ceremony at MSUFCU Headquarters on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018.

The exhibit included three segments of awards for the student artists. The Juried Awards were determined by a panel of three local art experts. The People’s Choice Awards were determined by votes from the public, cast both in-person at the MSUFCU Headquarters and online at the exhibit’s website, msufcuart.com. The final segment, the Social Media Award, was awarded to the student who gained the most “likes” on the exhibit’s Facebook page.

First place in the Juried Award category went to Sophie Rutkowski, East Lansing High School; second place was awarded to Aviana Irrer, DeWitt High School; and third place went to Austyn Southwell, Mason High School.

Juried Honorable Mentions were: Carmen Flores, Okemos High School; Mary Pricco, Okemos High School; Michael Moldenhauer, Lansing Christian School; Gatesana Vongphachanh, Waverly High School; Kamisha Tuma, East Lansing High School; Bailey Yonkman, DeWitt High School; Gracie Gifford, St. Johns High School; Cameron Swanson, Mason High School; Abrianna Gomez and Alexis Schlaack, Laingsburg High School; and Jayna Bennett, Mason High School.

The People’s Choice Award winners were: first place: Bailey Yonkman, DeWitt High School; second place: Jayna Bennett, Mason High School; and third place went to Marissa Clark, Everett High School. The Social Media Award winner was Bailey Yonkman, DeWitt High School. Thousands of votes were cast online and at MSUFCU Headquarters.

First place winners won $300, second place $200 and third place $100; the Social Media winner was awarded $50 and honorable mentions received $25 each. In addition to the individual awards, the School Spirit Award was given to the school that was most represented in the voting online and in person. This year, the award went to Mason High School.

The MSUFCU Student Art Exhibit featured the artwork of students from 18 Lansing metro high schools from Jan. 26 through Feb. 28. To learn more about all of this year’s exhibit winners, and to view the artwork, visit msufcuart.com.

