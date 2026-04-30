LANSING, Mich. — As data centers move into Mid-Michigan, neighbors are raising questions about how the developments will impact local property values.

WATCH BELOW: Will data centers impact Mid-Michigan property values?

Will data centers impact Mid-Michigan property values?

Questions and concerns from neighbors all over Mid-Michigan have been raised about data centers.

"How much water is it going to use?" a neighbor said.

"Noise, light, vibration," another neighbor said.

Recently, one comment in Mason highlighted fears about the financial impact.

"The property values. You talk about $750,000 worth of tax revenue, you’re going to drop the property values down that you’re going to lose $1 million," a neighbor in Mason said.

Local real estate expert Rochelle Ridgell said property values could increase, decrease, or not change at all, depending on demand.

"Demand rules," Ridgell said.

"There is a buyer for every house, and the people that are not comfortable with that environment, they have a choice to relocate," Ridgell said.

Based on a study by George Mason University, home values were higher near data centers in Northern Virginia. Ridgell said this could be due to growth.

"People might want to be closer to it because of the advantages and benefits of it. It may bring other businesses to the area," Ridgell said.

Though it is unclear how it will play out in Mid-Michigan, Ridgell does not think neighbors should worry.

"Overall, I think with the way that things are, I don’t see it being a problem, not enough to affect the market, not at all," Ridgell said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.