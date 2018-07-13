Why are Okemos restaurants closing?

OKEMOS, Mich. (WSYM) - What's going on in Okemos?

A few popular restaurants recently shut down for good, with Leo's Spirits and Grub being the latest to leave.

Wednesday the restaurant and bar announced their closure in a statement, citing that the company lost their lease after 10 years in business.

Leo's is not the only restaurant to leave the corner of Grand River and Okemos Road.

Earlier this year bd's Mongolian Grill also closed their doors.

Meridian Township Manager Frank Walsh says, while some businesses are moving out, new businesses are coming in.

“Panera's moving into the old Mongolian's site”, said Walsh.

“That's going to be a good development for us and of course the corner of Grand River and Okemos won't be vacant for long.”

Walsh told FOX 47 he's focused on attracting new investments and redevelopment.

“Okemos, Meridian Township is strong as ever and you know we've had some great additions like Baskin Robbins and Chick-fil-A and Whole Foods and Costco and others too”, Walsh continued.

But is the market saturated with food options? Some business owners say that could be a contributing factor.

“I don't know if there's different restaurants that has come in that have hurt other restaurants”, said Cheryl Kellogg, managing owner of Penn Station East Coast Sub on Marsh Road.

Kellogg says last month she had to shut down the sub shop after five years in business.

“Where we were at right there, I would have had to sign another five year contract or lease and I wasn't able to do that with the amount of sales that I had”, Kellogg explained.

Although Penn Station is now closed in Okemos, Kellogg says the Frandor and West Lansing locations are still open.

FOX 47 also reached out to the owners of Leos Sprits and Grub about their closure.

We're waiting for a return call.

We'll let you know if and when we hear back.