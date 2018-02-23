Who wants a s'more? Camping for kids is back in Detroit
9:20 AM, Feb 23, 2018
Share Article
DETROIT (AP) - Camping is returning to Detroit.
Scout Hollow in Rouge Park will reopen this spring after being closed for more than 10 years. There will be group camping opportunities for Detroit children.
Kresge Foundation is giving $200,000 to get the 17-acre site ready for camping. The money will also help pay for sleeping bags, tents and other gear.
Three camping sites can accommodate nearly 100 people.
Detroit parks director Keith Flournoy says Scout Hollow will connect kids with nature. He says kids must immerse themselves in nature if they want to learn about it. Flournoy says, "There is simply no substitute."
Tall grass, deer and turkeys have been thriving in Scout Hollow for the past decade.