Whitmer's final budget includes historic $1.6 billion investment in Michigan roads

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer's final budget proposal includes a historic $1.6 billion investment in Michigan roads, growing to $2 billion by 2030, marking the culmination of her administration's focus on infrastructure improvements.

From her first budget to her last, fixing Michigan's roads has remained a top priority for Whitmer. The latest transportation package allocates 69% of new funds to local roads, 21% to state roads, and 10% to transit systems.

"It is historic, 1.6 billion growing to 2 billion dollars by 2030," said Denise Donohue, CEO of the County Road Association of Michigan.

Donohue emphasized the critical need for continued investment in the state's infrastructure.

"We desperately need the funds to come through to restore Michigan roads," Donohue said.

Michigan residents like Shawn Sodman, who has driven the state's roads his entire life, have noticed improvements during Whitmer's tenure.

"I'm impressed with what I've seen on US127. Pretty much from Lansing to Leslie," Sodman said.

Despite ongoing challenges posed by Michigan's harsh weather conditions, Sodman remains optimistic about the increased funding.

"I think the roads are always a challenge when you have the weather that we do," Sodman said. "It's good to hear there's a lot more money coming into it. Hopefully this gives them the edge they need to stay on top of it."

The transportation investment represents one of the largest commitments to Michigan infrastructure in recent history, as Whitmer prepares to conclude her time in office.

