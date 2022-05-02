Whitmer vetoes bill to add warning against voting twice

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has vetoed legislation that would have required voter registration applications to include a statement that the applicant understands it's a felony to try to vote more than once in the same election.

Her office announced the veto late Friday, saying the bill was part of a larger package of election measures that wasn't negotiated and aims “to restrict or chill access to the ballot.”

The Democratic governor has blocked a number of Republican-sponsored election bills over the past seven months, saying they would have perpetuated falsehoods to discredit the 2020 election or made it harder to vote.

