Whitmer signs bill to speed pre-approvals of health care

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan insurers that require health providers to get pre-approval to cover treatment will have to promptly respond to doctors’ requests or those requests will be automatically granted under legislation signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Supporters said the law enacted Thursday will speed delays in care and provide more transparency around the process known as prior authorization.

Starting in June 2023, a non-urgent request will be deemed as granted unless an insurance company acts to grant or deny it, or requires additional information within nine days.

The time limit will drop to seven days beginning in June 2024.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube