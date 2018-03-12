Whitmer receives endorsements from MI Congressional Leaders

Gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer has received the endorsement of all Michigan Democrats serving in the U.S. House.

Monday morning, all four Democratic Members of the U.S. House of Representatives from Michigan announced their support for Gretchen Whitmer for Governor.

That includes Rep. Sander Levin (D-MI09) of Royal Oak, Rep. Dan Kildee (D-MI05) of Flint Township, Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-MI14) of Southfield, and Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI12) of Dearborn.

"I spend a lot of time on the road in the 23 communities that make up the 9th District, and like everyone who drives in Macomb and Oakland County, I know that our roads are, in a word, frightful,” said Levin. “Gretchen is committed to fixing the problem, and as governor, will get the job done and will put people to work doing it. Gretchen is a leader who will listen to the needs of our communities, who isn't afraid to make tough decisions, and who is committed to solving our toughest challenges. I'm proud to support her."

“If we are going to hold state government accountable for the Flint water crisis, the people of the Fifth District are going to need a fighter in Lansing who knows how to get things done,” said Kildee. “I’m proud to be supporting Gretchen Whitmer for governor because she is a fighter for working families. I know that she will work with everyone who wants to solve a problem and know she will take on anyone who stands in our way to fix our crumbling roads, connect Michiganders to high-wage jobs, and protect our most precious natural resources, including the Great Lakes."

Brenda Lawrence said, “As a mom, former prosecutor and lawmaker, Gretchen Whitmer understands that for Michigan to be successful, Lansing can’t dictate to the rest of the state, Gretchen is fearless. We’ve got a lot of work to do to connect more people from the 16 cities in my district to the skills they need to participate fully in our economic comeback, grow their businesses, and compete for more opportunities. Together, we’re going to grow our economy so that family incomes grow with it, prepare our kids to succeed by investing in education, and fight for pay equity to close the gender pay gap.”

"The people of the 12th Congressional District deserve a governor who will put politics aside to create high-wage jobs so they can get ahead, build roads we can trust, and lower the cost of health care,” said Rep. Debbie Dingell. “When we show up for each other's fights, we win. Gretchen Whitmer has the backbone we need in Lansing, and I'm proud to be in her corner so together we can win back the Michigan we deserve."