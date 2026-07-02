Whitmer praises extension of gas price relief through summer

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is applauding state lawmakers for extending her effort to lower gas prices for Michigan drivers through the rest of the summer.

On Wednesday, Whitmer issued a statement after the Michigan Legislature extended Executive Order 2026-4, which relaxes the state’s summer fuel requirements and allows gas stations to keep selling lower-cost gasoline.

“Michiganders have been grappling with high gas prices driven by the war in Iran. They’re paying a dollar more per gallon than they were three months ago,” Whitmer said.

To help offset those increases, Whitmer previously signed the order easing summer fuel rules. The administration says the move saves drivers an estimated 10 to 20 cents per gallon by giving them access to lower-cost fuel already available in other parts of the state.

Under Michigan law, that waiver would have expired July 1 without action from lawmakers. The Legislature’s vote extends the “state of energy emergency” — and the associated fuel flexibility — through the remainder of the summer.

“This was the right move to lower costs for Michiganders and provide relief at the pump,” Whitmer said, thanking lawmakers in both chambers for working across the aisle.

“Let’s keep working together to make a difference on the issues that matter and put money back in Michiganders’ pockets,” she added.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.