While the November elections are just weeks away, Michiganders are already casting their ballots.

According to Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, more than 670,000 voters submitted and competed their absentee ballots as of October 15th

Benson says, in total more the 2.1 million voters have requested an absentee ballot in Michigan.

This makes this year's submission rate for the absentee ballots about 31%.

At about the same time in 2020 for the last election, the submission rate of absentee ballots was at 34%.

If you’d like to know more about your ballot status you can head to here

