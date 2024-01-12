Where to go for warmth during winter weather in Lansing

File photo

It finally feels like winter in Michigan and this weekend will be no exception. An emergency cold weather plan will be in effect through January 16th, at 5 PM from the City of Lansing.

For Lansing residents who are experiencing homelessness or are in need of a warm place to rest are allowed to use the Nighttime Warming Center located at Letts Community Center at 1220 W. Kalamazoo St..

The purpose of this center is to get those who need it out of the cold during the cooler winter months when temperatures can get below zero. The center is open seven days a week from 9 PM to 7 AM through April.

The issuance of the cold weather plan is due to a strong winter system that is moving northeast through the state of Michigan, bringing cold temperatures, high winds, and accumulating snow to the area. These colds temperatures will be sticking around in the area through next week.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

