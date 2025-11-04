What's on the ballot in my mid-Michigan neighborhood?

Before you head to the polls to vote on Tuesday, take a look at what is on your ballot below. You can also stay with FOX 47 News on Election Night to see the latest numbers as they come in by clicking here.
What's on the ballot in my neighborhood?
Ingham County
- Lansing Mayor
- Andy Schor (i)
- Kelsea Hector
- Lansing City Council at Large (Vote for 2)
- (i) Jeremy A. Garza
- Clara Martinez
- Julie Vandenboom
- Lansing City Council 2nd Ward
- Erik Almquist
- Deyanira Nevarez Martinez
- Lansing City Council 4th Ward
- Peter Spadafore (i)
- Heath B. Lowry
- East Lansing City Council (Vote for 2)
- Adam DeLay
- Kath Edsall
- Chuck Grigsby
- Joshua Ramirez-Roberts
- Liam Richichi
- Steven Whelan
- City of East Lansing Parks and Recreation Millage
- City of Lansing Charter Proposal
- Eaton Rapids Public Schools Sinking Fund Millage Proposal
- Mason Public Schools Bond Proposal
- Stockbridge Community Schools Bond Proposal
- Waverly Community Schools Sinking Fund Millage Renewal Proposal
Jackson County
- City of Jackson Councilmember Ward 1
- Arlene Robinson (i)
- Dena K. Morgan
- City of Jackson Councilmember Ward 3
- Angelita V. Gunn (i)
- Jeromy Alexander
- City of Jackson Councilmember Ward 5
- Christy May Davis (i)
- Shalanda Hunt
- Summit Township Road Millage
- Waterloo Township Millage Renewal Proposal Police Protection Services
- Hanover-Horton School District Sinking Fund Millage Renewal Proposal
- Jackson Public Schools Bond Proposal
- Stockbridge Community Schools Bond Proposal
- Vandercook Lake Public Schools Bond Proposal
- Washtenaw Intermediate School District Area and Technical Education Proposal
Eaton County
- County Commissioner District 1
- Rob Piercefield (D)
- Andy Shaver (R)
- City of Lansing Charter Proposal
- Waverly Community Schools Sinking Fund Millage Renewal Proposal
- Delta Charter Township Public Transportation Millage Proposal
- Village of Bellevue Fire Protection Special Assessment Proposal
- Charlotte Public Schools Millage Renewal
- Eaton Rapids Public Schools Sinking Fund Millage Renewal
- Olivet Community Schools
Clinton County
- East Lansing City Council (Vote for 2)
- Adam DeLay
- Kath Edsall
- Chuck Grigsby
- Joshua Ramirez-Roberts
- Liam Richichi
- Steven Whelan
- City of East Lansing Parks and Recreation Millage
- Victor Township Millage Proposal for Emergency Medical Response Services
- Portland Public Schools Bond Proposal
Hillsdale County
Hillsdale Mayor
- Matthew H. Bentley
- Scott M. Sessions
- Hanover-Horton School District Sinking Fund Millage Renewal Proposal
- Wright Township Roads and Bridges Millage Proposal