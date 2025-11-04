What's on the ballot in my mid-Michigan neighborhood?

Before you head to the polls to vote on Tuesday, take a look at what is on your ballot below. You can also stay with FOX 47 News on Election Night to see the latest numbers as they come in by clicking here.

What's on the ballot in my neighborhood?

Ingham County

WATCH: Lansing Mayor Andy Schor seeks third term

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor seeks third term; addresses jobs, roads and homelessness

Lansing Mayor

Andy Schor (i) Kelsea Hector



WATCH: One-on-one interview with candidate Kelsea Hector

The race for Lansing mayor: A one-on-one interview with candidate Kelsea Hector

Lansing City Council at Large (Vote for 2)

(i) Jeremy A. Garza Clara Martinez Julie Vandenboom

Lansing City Council 2nd Ward

Erik Almquist Deyanira Nevarez Martinez

Lansing City Council 4th Ward

Peter Spadafore (i) Heath B. Lowry



East Lansing City Council (Vote for 2)

Adam DeLay Kath Edsall Chuck Grigsby Joshua Ramirez-Roberts Liam Richichi Steven Whelan

City of East Lansing Parks and Recreation Millage

City of Lansing Charter Proposal

Eaton Rapids Public Schools Sinking Fund Millage Proposal

Mason Public Schools Bond Proposal

Stockbridge Community Schools Bond Proposal

Waverly Community Schools Sinking Fund Millage Renewal Proposal

Jackson County

City of Jackson Councilmember Ward 1

Arlene Robinson (i) Dena K. Morgan

City of Jackson Councilmember Ward 3

Angelita V. Gunn (i) Jeromy Alexander



City of Jackson Councilmember Ward 5

Christy May Davis (i)

Shalanda Hunt

Summit Township Road Millage

Waterloo Township Millage Renewal Proposal Police Protection Services

Hanover-Horton School District Sinking Fund Millage Renewal Proposal

Jackson Public Schools Bond Proposal

Stockbridge Community Schools Bond Proposal

Vandercook Lake Public Schools Bond Proposal

Washtenaw Intermediate School District Area and Technical Education Proposal

Eaton County

County Commissioner District 1

Rob Piercefield (D) Andy Shaver (R)



City of Lansing Charter Proposal

Waverly Community Schools Sinking Fund Millage Renewal Proposal

Delta Charter Township Public Transportation Millage Proposal

Village of Bellevue Fire Protection Special Assessment Proposal

Charlotte Public Schools Millage Renewal

Eaton Rapids Public Schools Sinking Fund Millage Renewal

Olivet Community Schools

Clinton County

East Lansing City Council (Vote for 2)

Adam DeLay Kath Edsall Chuck Grigsby Joshua Ramirez-Roberts Liam Richichi Steven Whelan

City of East Lansing Parks and Recreation Millage

Victor Township Millage Proposal for Emergency Medical Response Services

Portland Public Schools Bond Proposal

Hillsdale County