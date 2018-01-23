What's Going Around: Respiratory Syncytial Virus

Mid-Michigan doctors are seeing an uptick in patients with respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV.

Dr. Belinda Miller with Kids First Immediate Care in East Lansing says RSV acts a lot like a cold in adults. But children have a much higher risk of developing asthma-like symptoms.

Other signs of RSV include a runny nose, fever, headache, decreased appetite, wheezing, breathing difficulties, and a cough. For treatment, Dr. Miller reccomends getting plenty of rest, drinking fluids, taking a hot shower, and using a humidifer.

Because RSV is a viral infection, antibiotics don't work. See a doctor right away if your child has a very high fever or trouble breathing.

Dr. Miller says children under the age of one are at the highest risk for complications.